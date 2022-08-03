New lease of life for 20-bedroom hotel Cliffemount Hotel with stunning views of North Yorkshire coast

The 20-bedroom hotel is located above the seaside town of Runswick Bay, which is close to Whitby.

The new owner, Karen Fojt and her family, plans to revive the business and turn it into a bespoke hotel, restaurant and bar.

Mark Worley, the director for hospitality at Christie & Co, who acted for the seller said: “This illustrates the demand for coastal and tourist-driven hotels and hospitality businesses across the north.”

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has secured new owners for the Cliffemount Hotel on the North Yorkshire coast.

Ms Fojt said: “My family and I are grateful to have spent many wonderful years holidaying in Runswick Bay and when this opportunity came up it was the perfect chance to invest back into the community and the local area.