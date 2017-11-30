New managing partner for Walker Morris revealed

Malcolm Simpson is to take over as managing partner of law firm walker Morris from next year.

Mr Simpson will take up the role in May 2018 following the retirement of Ian Gilbert, bringing an end to his eight-year tenure as managing partner.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Simpson brings 17 years of experience as a partner in the commercial disputes team at Walker Morris and has in-depth understanding of the Firm’s operations through his position as IT partner, during which he oversaw a multi-million pound investment in the Firm’s IT systems and infrastructure.”

Mr Simpson is also the former chairman of the firm’s international committee and was a judge for three consecutive years for The Lawyer European Awards.

As a long-standing head of Walker Morris’ US practice, he is said to be a trusted adviser and relationship partner to global corporations headquartered in the US and Europe, as well as leading UK companies in the manufacturing, housebuilding and construction sectors.

Mr Simpson said: “It is currently an exciting and dynamic time in the legal sector, with the influence of technology, the impact of Brexit and new working practices all feeding into changing the way we respond to our clients’ needs.

“I am looking forward to continuing to shape Walker Morris’ distinctive approach so that it remains the law firm of choice for business clients locally, nationally and internationally.”

Mr Gilbert, awarded the Yorkshire Legal Award for Managing Partner of the Year in November, said: “I would like to congratulate Malcolm on his appointment as Managing Partner. Malcolm is taking over at be a very exciting time for the firm and is ideally suited to lead Walker Morris through its next phase of development and to help the Firm deliver its ambitious plans for growth.”