New manufacturing base to create 70 jobs in Yorkshire

Have your say

AROUND 70 jobs will be created when a new manufacturing facility opens in Yorkshire later this year.

The owners of Yorkshire-based ambulance manufacturer O&H Vehicle Technology have announced that its parent company – Venari Group – is to launch a new, state-of-the-art, manufacturing facility in West Yorkshire in February.

The Venari Group’s CEO, Oliver North has started recruiting specialist engineers and coach builders.

In a statement, the company said: “Following an investment of £4m, the new headquarters will allow Venari to expand into wider emergency services and security markets, in the UK and globally.”

Goole-based O&H Vehicle Technology will continue to invest in ambulance technology.

The firm already builds vehicles for the majority of the UK’s NHS Trusts, and has a turnover of £25m.

The spokesman added: “The expansion of Venari into West Yorkshire will create a lean, sophisticated manufacturer which will leverage the specialist skills that the region has to offer within the niche vehicle sector.”

Recruitment for 55 coach building, mechanical and electrical production roles has now started.

Venari Group CEO, Oliver North, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the blueprint for our growth plans, which begin in early 2020. At a time when many may choose to tread more carefully than usual, we’re investing in new employees, new technology and sophisticated plant machinery.

“Venari’s new headquarters will serve as a benchmark for the group philosophy of lean and world-class production. It will amplify the passion we have for British manufacturing.

“I’d like to thank the board - Ken Davy and Sarah Turvey - for supporting the vision as we strive to achieve world-class status.”

The location for the new headquarters will be revealed later this month.

O&H Vehicle Technology was acquired last year in a management buyout from private-equity owners Endless by managing director Oliver North.

The Goole-based firm’s buyout has been supported by Yorkshire businessman Ken Davy. Mr North and Mr Davy are no strangers to the emergency services market after growing their previous company firefighting equipment supplier North Fire, before it was acquired in 2014.

O&H had been owned by Endless LLP since 2016.

In January 2019, Endless appointed Oliver North to lead the O&H into the next stage of its development.

Following the buyout, Mr Davy assumed the role of chairman in support of managing director, Oliver North.

Sarah Turvey has also joined the new board, to drive operational and financial efficiency.

Speaking at the time of last year’s buyout, Mr North said: “After being drafted in by Endless at the turn of the year, we knew the company needed new energy, direction, and deeper relationships in its key markets.”

“After eight successful months, we’ve seen improvements in all aspects of the company and during this time I’ve grown to admire every facet of it.”