New owners for Angrove Country Park near Stokesley and Flask Holiday Park near Whitby as demand soars for Yorkshire holidays

Commercial property agent Sanderson Weatherall has negotiated the sale of Angrove Country Park near Stokesley and The Flask Holiday Park near Whitby.

Angrove Country Park, which is close to Roseberry Topping, is surrounded by farmland and woodland and has permission to accommodate up to 79 holiday lodges.

Angrove Country Park near Stokesley

A Sanderson Weatherall spokesman said: “The property and business was sold, following a confidential targeted marketing campaign, to the Leisure Resorts Group, to become the fifth park in their portfolio of lodge parks across the north of England.”

The spokesman added: “Flask Holiday Park was offered to the open market with a Guide Price of £1.5m with the level of interest quickly leading to a closing date for offers.

“Flask Holiday Park is developed with 52 static holiday caravans and also provides scope for further development.”

The park is close to the Flask Inn, a pub on the A171 coast road between Whitby and Scarborough.

The Flask Holiday Park near Whitby.

The spokesman added: “The park was acquired by Meridian Parks, a family owned group that already operates 11 parks across Yorkshire, the North East and the Scottish Borders and will provide a superb fit within their group.”