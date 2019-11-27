New owners for The Ganton Greyhound near Scarborough

A country inn near the Yorkshire coast has new owners after it was sold off a guide price of £475,000.

The Ganton Greyhound, near Scarborough, was sold by Margaret Bennett and Robin Bamford, to Steve and Sharon Padfield.

The 17-bedroom country inn is located next to Ganton Golf Club, along the A64. It has bar and dining facilities as well as manager’s accommodation.

Peter Bean, director of hotels agency at Colliers International, which brokered the deal, said: “The Ganton Greyhound was an enticing property for new owners as it has such an outstanding trading location on the A64. It’s a great stopover for tourists and business people and has bags of potential.”

Mr and Mrs Padfield, the new owners, added: “The Ganton Greyhound has easy access to and from beautiful towns, coastline, walking country, golf courses and tourist attractions and we are looking forward to growing the business.”

