New platform aims to revolutionise charity giving in a cashless world

A new platform helping national charities collect donations and raise money in a digital world has been launched with the help of Leeds-based law firm, Ward Hadaway.

PayBurst, from Allstar Media Services, has been created by Leeds-based Ben and John Mustard.

It is a web application designed to revolutionise giving at charity events, allowing cashless donations and gift aid to be collected in real time.

A spokesman said: "Charities including Variety are already taking advantage of the new technology to raise money in an increasingly “cashless” world, with PayBurst supporting giving through Apple Pay, Android Pay, credit and debit cards. PayBurst also allows for live voting during charity events."

Ward Hadaway associate Nathan Bilton, a specialist in providing advice on commercial arrangements and contracts specialising in technology and telecoms, helped the Allstar Media team

as they prepared to commercialise PayBurst.

Mr Bilton said; “I’ve worked with Allstar Media for a number of years, helping them with the commercial arrangements for a range of software products and services.

“Because PayBurst generates financial transactions between PayBurst and the charities it works with, as well as the charities and their donors, it was vital the terms of use were watertight. Managing data through the platform is also important, as donors are handing over their personal and financial data. We needed to ensure that PayBurst was compliant with GDPR regulations and had the correct privacy policy in place.”

Ben Mustard, operations director at Allstar Media, said; “We’ve worked with Nathan at Ward Hadaway for a number of years and know and trust his expertise. We wanted to ensure our

customers – and their donors – have complete peace of mind when using PayBurst and that their data and financial information is properly protected so they can give with confidence. We also know from experience that going forward, the App Store and Google Play Store will not accept apps without the correct terms and conditions in place, so getting the right advice was vital.”

PayBurst has already been recognised for its innovative technology after being shortlisted by the Northern Digital Awards 2019 in the Best Digital Tool/Software category.