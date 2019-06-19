New play area proposed for Tropical World

Proposals for a new £2m indoor play area at a popular visitor attraction are set to be considered by senior councillors next week.

As part of a report submitted to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board on June 26, members will have the opportunity to discuss and agree in principle to the installation at Tropical World in Roundhay. If approved, a full consultation, feasibility design and design analysis will be undertaken by the council into the project.

Proposed to be situated in the existing glasshouse area, the development will encourage young people to explore issues around climate change and biodiversity through integrating interactive play and learning.

Artist impressions of the play area include jungle huts and walkways, a feature ship, a water play area, bridges, a tubular slide, nets, a sensory space and seating area with tables.

The floor area will be designed specifically with toddlers in mind, whilst older children will be able to explore two levels of fun. It is estimated that the play area will be completed by Easter 2020.

Coun Mohammed Rafique said: “It is absolutely vital that we ensure our attractions are continuing to set a high standard against its many competitors.”