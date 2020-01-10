New pop-up wellness store to open in Trinity Leeds

A wellness and activewear pop-up store is set to open its doors in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

The store, Clicks and Mortar, will feature more than 15 online wellness and activewear brands from across the UK.

Trinity Leeds

They include Supernova an organic, plant-based superfoods protein powder that uses sustainable packaging to reduce plastic waste, and OC Gear, an eco clothing brand dedicated to the education and clean-up of ocean waste.

Those behind the store will be meeting customers and selling in store for the first time as people look to improve their wellbeing at the dawn of a new decade.

Clicks and Mortar is born out of small business support network Enterprise Nation and works in partnership with Amazon, Square and Direct Line for Business.

This is the fifth store it has opened in the UK.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, inset, said: “This Clicks and Mortar programme has seen us open successful stores in Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Sheffield so far and we’re delighted to be opening our latest store in Leeds.

“According to the Global Wellness Institute, the international wellness industry was worth US $4.5 trillion in 2018, growing at an estimated 6.5 per cent every year.

“The UK is seeing a lot of innovation from brands in this industry.

“The store will give Leeds shoppers access to these ground-breaking products on their own doorstep, including cutting edge beauty and anti-aging products, fitness accessories as well as innovations aimed at increasing mental well-being.

“The shops are aimed at giving local communities a way to support UK small businesses, while getting direct access to products that are only usually available online.”