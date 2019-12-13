New pub opens at Wellington Place in Leeds

Developer and asset manager MEPC has announced that a pub offering in craft ale and food is the latest tenant at its Wellington Place site.

Hoist House, which opened yesterday, is the latest occupier to open at the site, taking 2,784 sq ft of prime retail space on the ground floor of 5 Wellington Place, at the corner of Whitehall Road and Northern Street, and near the wagon-lifting hoist that still stands at the heart of the development.

As well as serving drinks, Hoist House will also be launching its dining offer early in the New Year, offering food from mobile street food vendor Little Bao Boy, which specialises in Asian cuisine with a contemporary influence.

Owner Geoff Thornton has lived and worked in Leeds for over 20 years and has extensive hospitality management experience, having owned several independent venues in the city, including Buca di Pizza, Epernay, The Pour House and Atlas.

Mr Thornton said: “My latest venture is all about going back to the heart of what a pub offers its community – a great selection of drinks, tasty bites to enjoy with friends and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

“We’ve set out the venue to put the bar at the heart of the space, surrounded by occasional furniture, comfortable sofas and, when the warmer weather returns, an outside seating area.”

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Hoist House as the newest retailer to Wellington Place. We’ve had a fantastic few years of retailer openings with Mad Frans, Sainsbury’s and Caffè Nero, plus we’ve seen the continued success of Veeno, Sociable Folk and The Good Luck Club.

“Collectively, these are helping Wellington Place to become a go-to destination for fantastic food and drink in the heart of Leeds Business District.

“We wish the team at Hoist House every success in the opening this week and we’re looking forward to seeing the venue become an integral part of the ever-growing community here at Wellington Place.”