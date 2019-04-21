New restaurant Falco Lounge swoops into Barnsley creating 30 jobs

Restaurant group The Lounges is set to open a new site in Barnsley next month creating 30 jobs in the local area.

Falco Lounge will be the first site to open at The Glass Works, with the name a nod to the Barnsley-based story of Kes.

A community notice board will be available for those wanting to publicise events at the restaurant as well as a book swap area.

The restaurant group said it will also be holding regular fund-raising events.

Phil Kinsella, operations manager at The Lounges, said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Falco Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

“The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

Falco Lounge will open on May 30. The site will cater for all tastes throughout the day, the restaurant said.

David Shepherd, service director of Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Falco Lounge to Barnsley, and confident it will be a great addition to the town centre and play a key role in helping us create a thriving and vibrant town centre that gives our community what it wants, needs and deserves.

“Having Falco Lounge as a neighbour to the Library @ the Lightbox, our new state-of-the-art community hub and flagship facility, makes the proposition a very unique offer.

“The synergy between the Lightbox and Falco Lounge will create a wonderful experience for people and the Lounge brand really compliments the library offer and slots in perfectly with existing names in the town centre.”