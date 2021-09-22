New watersports centre near Yorkshire can be packed up and moved if sea levels rise

How the new watersports centre could look

The venture by Ebb and Flo will be built on the site of the former Savoy amusement arcades.

The three-storey building will include a shop, café and restaurant, and will offer watersports activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking.

The unique headquarters will be built from shipping containers, with a glass front looking out onto the sea.

It has been designed so the modular building can be dismantled and erected in a new site as a precaution for rising sea levels.

Owners Toni and Vince Weavers hope the improved watersports offer will draw more tourists and holidaymakers to the resort.

The planning application for the building states: “This building will create a vibrant and exciting mixed-use development that combines Ebb & Flo’s watersports activities, café, first floor flexible venue and lettable units for rent to complimentary businesses.

“The building will be constructed using modular shipping containers provided by a local manufacturing firm which will create a demountable building that can adapt to future rising sea-levels.”

Local people have enthusiastically backed the plans, which have just been approved by North East Lincolnshire Council.

A comment from one member of the public said: “I believe that through this investment it will help in showcase Cleethorpes as a place of innovation, sustainability and place more people will want to live and work.

“This will shine a light on a dilapidated and undervalued part of Cleethorpes and be the lead in hopefully encouraging others to follow suit in regenerating the North Promenade!”

Councillor Debra Rodwell said: “What Ebb & Flo have done for our community in Cleethorpes is excellent. They have brought fitness, activity, fun and leisure to our area. They are popular and ethical.

“The proposed buildings are attractive and I believe fit really well with the direction I would like to see our area move to.”