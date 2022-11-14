Plans for the new facilities near junction 33 of the motorway at Catcliffe were approved by Rotherham Council just over a year ago, but construction has yet to get underway. A spokeswoman for Welcome Break said the firm ‘don’t have an update on the project at the moment’ and declined to answer when asked why there had been no obvious progress over the last 12 months. It is not known when work is set to begin, how long it is likely to take and when the service station could open.