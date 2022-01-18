New York Minster Refectory Restaurant reveals 'local and seasonal food' will be at heart of menu

Ms Toppin and partner Will Pearce have already built up a successful business at their Bishopthorpe Road, Robinsons Cafe, which has the aim of bringing affordable

dining to York.

The same qualities are set to define the Minster's new accessible-to-all refectory-style restaurant cafe which is due to open later this year.

Bex Toppin and Will Pearce.

Ms Toppin said: "The food at the Minster Refectory Restaurant will be sourced locally as much as we can."

"The idea is a simple one - to let all the high quality ingredients shine through, without any fuss. If the ingredients are good you don't need to do that much with the food."

"We really want to carry on that focus of local, good quality, seasonal, dishes at the Refectory Restaurant," she added.

The main ground floor hall restaurant is likely to have capacity for 60-plus covers with breakfast and lunch options and evening menus; and smaller function and private dining rooms upstairs.

"The upstairs has amazing views of the Minster which will be unbelievable for special occasions,'' said Ms Toppin.

A spokesman said: "Bex, who is originally from Darlington, started as a trainee chef in 2007 at Raymond Blanc's two Michelin Star, Oxfordshire Le Manoir aux Quat'Saison.

"She worked for two years under head chef Kerry Atkinson at Rockcliffe Hall, Co. Durham, where she met Will, who was running front of house.

"They moved together to the Channel Islands, working with head chef Saun Rankin at Ormer Jersey, where, with Bex in the kitchen and Will as assistant restaurant manager, they gained a Michelin Star after just four months. They finally decided to open their own place back in the North, and after working at Yorebridge House in the Yorkshire Dales, they launched Robinsons in York in 2016."

The Refectory Restaurant development team also includes The Star Group of Restaurants, GEM Construction (York) Ltd. and Rachel McLane Ltd.

A spokesman said: "The plans for the new Refectory Restaurant remain subject to final planning permission in a deal that is ‘subject to contract’, as York Minster, Gem Construction and The Star Group of Companies work in partnership to finalise contract arrangements.

"This follows the City of York Council’s Planning Committee's unanimous resolution to grant planning permission for a new refectory restaurant on the site of the former Minster school."

