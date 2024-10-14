New York Times: How to receive complimentary access with a Yorkshire Post subscription

An exciting opportunity for Yorkshire Post readers is being revealed today.

New subscribers will also receive complimentary access to The New York Times, a benefit expected to attract thousands of new readers.

Starting today, anyone purchasing an annual digital subscription to The Yorkshire Post will gain a year's unlimited access to The New York Times.

This deal for new UK subscribers promises a wide range of content, delivering great value.

This initiative aims to enrich the audience's experience, with more curated material than ever to explore. It also provides a broader perspective on global news stories, such as the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy everything The New York Times has to offer, from its signature journalism to Games, Audio, Cooking, Wirecutter product reviews and comprehensive sports coverage from The Athletic.