Next sees sales surge as warm Easter weather provides a boost

High street fashion brand Next saw sales surge by 4.5 per cent in the past three months as it was buoyed by warm weather over the Easter period and strong online sales growth.

Its retail store sales declined 3.6 per cent over the 13 weeks to April 27, as it continued to be impacted by the pressures on the high street.

The sales figures were ahead of company forecasts, Next said.

Sales during April rose 4.7 per cent as Next was aided by “unusually warm Easter weather”, which particularly boosted sales in high street stores.

Online sales jumped 11.8 per cent over the period, amid the continued shift in shopper behaviour.

Despite the sales growth in first quarter, Next said it expects sales for the next three-month period to show a year-on-year decline due to tough comparable figures.