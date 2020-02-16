NG Bailey completes work to provide new operating theatres at Royal Hallamshire Hospital

NG Bailey has completed a £3m services project at Royal Hallamshire Hospital (RHH) to provide four new operating theatres.

The refurbishment of A Floor is the third phase of development for Royal Hallamshire Hospital, which is upgrading its 40-year-old operating theatres.

The project, which took a year to complete, involved logistical challenges to move plant into the building.. A crane was used to lift plant works on to the roof of the hospital, while keeping the hospital operational.

NG Bailey has a long history of working with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, having previously been involved with the renovation of its Q Floor, which was opened in May last year.

Since 2002, the independent engineering and services firm has also worked on numerous projects for the trust across its city campus.

It has also played a key role in local healthcare provision, providing the mechanical and electrical (M&E) services to a flagship £40m extension at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

James Summerfield, senior project manager at NG Bailey, said: “Working on any construction project requires good communication with the client and other contractors, but this is especially important when working within a live hospital site.

“We worked closely with the hospital trust to ensure that patient safety was maintained at all times and had flexible working hours to accommodate the needs of patients and operations, which were taking place in such close proximity to the site.

“Following the successful completion of Q Floor and A Floor, we look forward to working with the hospital on its next phase of development.”

Henry Boot Construction was the main contractor on the third phase.