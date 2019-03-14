Nine out of 10 businesses back extending Article 50

Eight eight per cent of UK businesses have called for an extension of Article 50 rather than crash out of the EU with no deal in place.

Ahead of this evening’s vote in Westminster on whether to extend Article 50, a CBI survey says that nearly 9 in 10 firms want it to pass if the alternative was to leave the EU with no deal.

The survey of 273 firms was across the services, manufacturing, and distribution sectors and found that:

88% want an extension

8% don’t want an extension

The remainder of respondents answered, ‘don’t know’.

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, said: “An overwhelming majority of businesses want an extension to Article 50 which should be as short as possible, but as long as is necessary.

“Business wants this resolved now, so any extra time must be used by MPs to finally craft a solution that protects livelihoods and communities across the UK. This demands a new approach from politicians across the House.

“No-one wants this to drag on but faced with the choice of a harsh no deal, businesses will back an extension every day of the week.”