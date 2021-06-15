Non-Standard Finance plans equity capital raise of around £80m

Non-Standard Finance has provided a trading update for the City

The board of Leeds-based Non-Standard Finance has announced that it will publish the results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 30 June 2021.

The statement added: "The board continues with the detailed work for a substantial equity capital raise which is expected to be in the region of £80m and is likely to be in the form of a placing and open offer, supported by our largest shareholder.

"This equity raise is dependent on reaching a conclusion to the discussions with the FCA regarding the proposed redress methodology for certain customers of the group's Guarantor Loans Division.

"The group is also undertaking a detailed exercise to determine whether there is any read across from this work to the group's other divisions and also whether there are any implications from recent decisions at the Financial Ombudsman Service. Until this is complete, there can be no certainty as to the outcome, but the board is currently planning for the capital raise to take place in the third quarter of 2021."

Since the trading update on February 23, the group said it has seen a steady build of month-on-month growth in lending at branch-based lending and home credit which, combined with historically low rates of impairment, has meant that net receivables at both businesses are now returning to growth.