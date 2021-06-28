North Yorkshire Water Park owners apply for permission to install 250-metre zip lines over lake

The Dawnay Estates has applied to Scarborough Borough Council for planning permission for the structure at North Yorkshire Water Park based on Wykeham Lake.

The 13 metre high tower and zip lines will operate over the “winter lake” on the site.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application states: “The applicant has instructed the siting of an activity tower with a 250 metre twin zip wire for all year round use together with an associated timber amenity building sited adjacent to the tower.

North Yorkshire Water Park wants to install two zip wires

“Rather than focus all recreational development on the southern peninsular where the majority of wet recreational facilities are taking place, the main objective of this proposal is to focus the dry sports (zip line development) over the central lake area so that visitors are more spread out across the site and the density of visitors is therefore spread over a greater area rather than culminating a bottleneck in one place.”

The park opened in 2017, offering visitors two aquatic challenge tracks alongside pedalos and open water swimming.

In 2019, it succeeded in getting the approval to grow the operation to include the creation of an “aqua park zone” which consists of inflatable equipment that will form an aquatic obstacle course.

The expansion also included the installation of two 240m long wakeboarding lines, the redesign of a toilet block, the building of a new reception building and the erection of a café on the site.

The park re-opened for the summer season last week.

The planning application for the new zip lines adds that a new amenity building would be built next to the tower which would act as the reception area with toilets, storage and snacks for sale.