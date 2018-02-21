Northern Monk brewery to triple capacity and targets Manchester and London

It began life in the basement of a parent’s basement but in less than five years Northern Monk Brewing Co has grown to become one of the country’s most respected and fastest-growing craft beer brands.

Now the Leeds brewing firm is revealing ambitious plans to triple its capacity and begin expanding out of Yorkshire.

Feature on Craft Brewery, Northern Monk, Marshall Mills, Leeds..MD Russell Bisset pictured 18th September 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Northern Monk Brewing Co is asking members of the public to join them on the next phase of the breweries journey, by raising more than £500,000 through crowd funding.

Based at The Old Flax Store in the heart of the city’s former industrial heartland of Holbeck, Northern Monk is also proposing a new packaging line.

Most significantly it is fast tracking plans for additional tap rooms, with London and Manchester its preferred locations.

Russell Bisset, managing director, told the The Yorkshire Post: “We want to work with people who share our ambition. We want people who are bring more than just a monetary contribution to the table. The crowd funding route means we can surround ourselves with like-minded individuals who can have a say in the business.

“It’s been a wild four years. This is your chance to join us for the rest of it“

Northern Monk currently has 30 members of staff and has exported to 22 different countries, including USA, New Zealand and Japan,

The business has doubled turnover each year for the past three years and are set to brew more than 3 million pints in 2018, with turnover on track to hit £4m this year.

In branding its beers it often harks back to famous landmarks and individuals from the region.

“We know that we need to keep up with demand,” Mr Bisset said.

“We have always looked back for our influences in terms of approach going forward.

“Our aim at the start was to be brew the best beers in the world. We have been so pleased with how many have got behind it.”

Northern Monk featured in the prestigious RateBeer Awards this year, making it into the top 100 of 24,000 breweries worldwide as well as having a beer rated as one of the world’s top 100.

In 2016 it was also the first English brewery to receive a medal for an IPA in the World Beer Cup.

The first round of investment launches on February 26. For more information, visit www.northernrising.com