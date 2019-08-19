Northern to offer thousands of fares for just 10p

Rail operator Northern is to offer fares for just 10p.

Northern will offer 80,000 fares for September at the cost of just 10p a ticket, with children able to travel for just 5p.

Northern Rail

The tickets go on sale today and are available on a first come first served basis.

Managing director David Brown said: “Tickets for 10p (5p for children) are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app. No discount codes are needed, simply search for a journey and, if it’on one of our Advance Purchase routes, you’ll be able to get the reduced rate.”

The tickets come as Northern strives to improve its customer services following well-documented complaints.

It has introduced 15 brand new trains on the Northern network, with more set to follow throughout 2019 and into 2020.

Northern Rail

The new trains, a £500m investment funded by Eversholt, are already providing a step-change in journey experience featuring free WiFi, air conditioning, at seat charging and more spacious and comfortable carriages. Last week, Northern also started the retirement of Pacer trains with the first unit – 142005 – removed from the network.

Tickets can be bought in advance from today, Monday 19 August, while all travel must take place between 1 – 30 September.

Mr Brown added: “We had an exciting start to the summer with the launch of our first brand new trains. And we continued the great news for customers with the first Pacer retiring.

“Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer with an offer that gives thousands of people outstanding value travel.”