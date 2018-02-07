NorthInvest announces launch of new Angel Investor Hub in Leeds

THE not-for- profit investment platform, NorthInvest, has announced the launch of a new Angel Investor Hub in collaboration with the UK Business Angels Association.

The Leeds Angel Hub will be based in Platform, Bruntwood’s recently launched building in the city, which has been designed to bring together creatively-minded businesses and drive collaboration and innovation.

A spokesman said: “Located above Leeds railway station, the hub will offer free co-working and education for investor members as well as hosting entrepreneurs, business leaders and academics for networking and the sharing of ideas.”

The Angel Hub will be based in Platform’s lounge which provides access to co-working hot desks, meeting areas, training workshops for new and would-be investors, event spaces plus access to market intelligence and a network of local entrepreneurs.

The spokesman added: “Run in partnership with NorthInvest, which seeks to build a stronger and more connected tech investor and start-up community across the North of England, it will be a focal point for the early stage investor community in the Leeds city region, sharing good practice and invigorating the local investment ecosystem.”

Helen Oldham, the founding board director for NorthInvest, said, “We’re very excited to be working with the UKBAA and Platform to provide a focal point for early stage investment activity in the wider Leeds region, helping to grow the northern economy.”

She added: “The NorthInvest Angel Hub will be a vibrant, collaborative and educational space where investors and start-ups can come together, progress opportunities and share thinking.

“Our key strategic areas of opportunity in fintech, healthtech, media, cyber and ‘Tech for Good’ will all benefit from having a meeting point in a central, well designed environment.”