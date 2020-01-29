Number One Kirkstall Forge 100 per cent let following latest deal

CEG has fully-let the first office building at its £400m Kirkstall Forge development after submitting a planning application for the next commercial phase earlier this month.

The developer has let almost 3,000 sq ft of office space to Schofield Insurance Brokers, meaning Number One, Kirkstall Forge in Leeds is now fully occupied.



Schofield Insurance Brokers is relocating its 34-strong team to Studio 3 and Studio 6 across 2,798 sq ft at Number One, Kirkstall Forge from its present base in Yeadon.



The business is a founding member of Broker Network, the UK’s longest established insurance network, and offers advice to a wide range of commercial and private clients.



For Schofield Insurance Brokers director Tom Butler, the move has added significance. Mr Butler’s family was involved for six generations with the management of Kirkstall Forge from 1779, purchasing it from the Cardigan Estate in 1893. It remained in the Butler family until 1974.



Mr Butler said: “This agreement is an important one for Schofield Insurance Brokers as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey.



“Personally, it’s a proud moment to be involved in a successful business at Kirkstall Forge and to follow in the footsteps of the Butler family, which has always held this nationally important site close to its heart.”



The move follows CEG’s submission of a planning application for the development of the next 200,000 sq ft of commercial space.



Paul Richardson, investment manager at CEG, said: “We have always been proud of the long history of Kirkstall Forge and to welcome the Butlers back here is brilliant for us all on a very personal level. Schofield Insurance Brokers will be joining a range of leading organisations, including Bupa, Zenith and Mercedes-Benz Vans UK...and it is testament to its offer, location, unrivalled technology, onsite amenities and superb transport links that the building has been so quickly fully let.”