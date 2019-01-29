Olympic heroes provide seal of approval for new Yorkshire Dales bakery

Olympic triathlon heroes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have given their seal of approval to a new bakery in the Yorkshire Dales.

The award-winning business Love Brownies has opened its new bakery, a converted barn at Howgill near Appletreewick, on the Devonshire Estate.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee opened the ‘brownie barn’ on behalf of The Brownlee Foundation, which is Love Brownies’ chosen charity. The foundation encourages children across the UK to participate in sport.

Alistair Brownlee said: “The foundation is delighted to team up with Love Brownies.

“It’s great to have the support of a local Yorkshire business to help continue the foundation’s work of inspiring children to love being active and spreading the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Love Brownies’ founder Chantal Teal said: “It is such an honour for two of Yorkshire’s best-loved sporting heroes to join us, on behalf of their charity.

“We couldn’t be any prouder and are so pleased to support their incredible work with The Brownlee Foundation. We have lots of exciting plans up our sleeves.”

She added: “The Brownlee Foundation encourages children across the UK to get active and regularly participate in sport and that is something we absolutely believe in.

“Here at Love Brownies, we believe that healthy lifestyles are crucially about balance. We absolutely believe in the power of getting children involved with sport, alongside nurturing really positive attitudes towards nutrition, empowering them to take a balanced approach and make positive choices for themselves.”

The new bakery - which has been re-located from Love Brownies’ existing bakery kitchen in Ilkley - is part of a major expansion strategy for Love Brownies. The company has opened four new stores in the past year.

Ms Teal explained: “Our store in Ilkley will remain open and we’ll create additional seating upstairs there. We are delighted to move the bakery to this beautiful part of the Yorkshire Dales. At Love Brownies we’re passionate about the outdoors and about Yorkshire.

“We’ve been working to breathe new life into this previously-disused building since July last year. We’re so grateful to have had such an incredible team and excellent support from the Devonshire Estate. It has been a real labour of love.

“We are delighted with the results and have had such a warm welcome from people already. We can’t wait to be part of the community here and are so excited to get started.”