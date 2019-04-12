On the spot: Dinner with Jurgen Klopp for Steve Crowther, managing director at Crowther Chartered Accountants

Have your say

A trip to Anfield would be the perfect day out for Kopite Steve Crowther, managing director at Crowther Chartered Accountants.

What was your first job? I stacked shelves in a local supermarket.

If you weren’t in your present position, what would you be doing? I’m not sure you’d believe it but I always knew I wanted to be an accountant.

What is the worst mistake you’ve ever made? Selling a holiday cottage near Whitby – I miss it terribly.

What’s your ideal day away from the office? A trip to Anfield.

Name one person you would like to have dinner with and why? The manager of Liverpool Football Club, Jürgen Klopp.

What was your best subject at school? Mathematics by a mile.

What are your hobbies? I really enjoy spinning, running and playing badminton.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I would invest in more people to support my business so that I could take more time out with my family.

What is your top time saving tip? Remain focused and be strict with how many distractions you allow to interfere with your day.

What is your favorite time of day? First thing in the morning.

What is your favorite item of clothing? My tailored suit.

What’s the best thing about being in Yorkshire? I love living in Yorkshire; the people are so friendly in this part of the country.

What would your epitaph be? He was loyal to those who cared.