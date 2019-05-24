On the spot: Kate Burns, founder of KB Mortgage Services

Work life started at a very early age in her grandad’s shoe shop for Kate Burns, founder of KB Mortgage Services.

What was your first job? I worked in my grandad’s shoe shop from a very young age.

If you weren’t in your current position what would you be doing? I think that I would be in sales, I love to build relationships with clients.

What was your worst mistake? Now that I work for myself, I just wish that I had taken the plunge sooner.

What is your ideal day away from the office? Going for a nice long walk, finished off with a meal in a country pub. Bolton Abbey is one of my favourite spots, especially when it’s a sunny day.

Name one person you would most like to have dinner with and why? I think Duncan Bannatyne would make an interesting dinner date.

What was your best subject at school? Drama.

What are your hobbies? I go to the gym quite regularly.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I would take a round-the-world trip. There are so many places to see and that I would love to explore. I’d also make sure that my family are comfortable and give to charity.

What’s your favourite item of clothing? My Muubaa leather jacket. I got it for my 21st birthday and I still love it. It’s a staple piece that goes with everything and doesn’t go out of fashion.

What is your favourite time of the day? That’s a tough one. I love to sleep, and I’m not much of a morning person, so bed time is one of my favourites. But I’m a foodie too, so it could also be lunch or dinner time.

What would you like your epitaph to be? I would like to be remembered as being caring, loving and a great friend.