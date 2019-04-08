On the spot: Lisa Betsworth, head of client partnerships at recruitment agency Glu Recruit.

Turning down a winter job at a ski resort is still a regret for Lisa Betsworth, head of client partnerships at Sheffield-based recruitment agency Glu Recruit.

What was your first job? Working in McDonalds.

If you weren’t in your current position, what would you be doing? Probably something in the beauty industry, I’ve always loved the thought of opening my own salon.

What was your worst mistake? Turning down a job to work in a ski resort for a winter season. Don’t know what I was thinking at the time - looking back, it would have been a fantastic experience.

What is your ideal day away from the office? Spending time with my family, especially my daughter.

Name one person you would most like to have dinner with and why? Karren Brady. She is a strong business woman who operates in a male dominated environment and has still risen to the top of her game.

What was your best subject at school? English Literature. I think a lot of this was down to my fantastic teacher, Wendy Baine.

What are your hobbies? In any downtime I do get I like to exercise.

What would you do if you won the Lottery? Firstly I’d make sure that all of my family were set up and then I’d possibly look at setting up a spa.

What is your favourite item of clothing? I love a good snuggly jumper.

What is your favourite time of the day? First thing in the morning, before my daughter or husband are up.

What would you like your epitaph to be? I’d like to be remembered as someone who may have appeared tough but had a soft centre. A rock to her friends and family and well thought of.