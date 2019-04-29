On the spot: Luke Towning, co-founder and coach at Foot-Tech Academy

It’s all about sport for Luke Towning, co-founder and coach at Leeds-based Foot-Tech Academy.

What was your first job? Sales assistant in a sports shop.

What is the worst mistake you’ve ever made? I thought I’d be a millionaire within three weeks of starting my own business.

What’s your ideal day away from the office? A day at Alton Towers with my family.

Name one person you would like to have dinner with and why? The Rock – he seems to be such a positive person and I think he’d be great to have as a friend if I got into any trouble.

What was your best subject at school? PE.

What are your hobbies? I love sports so I’m so lucky to work in the industry.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I’d invest in other businesses, help my family where possible and donate to some charities close to my heart.

What is your top time saving tip? Ignore distractions on your mobile phone – if possible, put it in another room whilst you complete important tasks.

What is your favourite time of day? I like early mornings and evenings, when everything is quiet and peaceful. Since having my daughter last year, it’s hard to find time to be quiet and to reflect on the day.

What is your favourite item of clothing? My 1990 Paul Gascoigne England T-shirt.

What’s the best thing about being in Yorkshire? The fact that you can honestly say you’re from the greatest place on Earth when people ask where you live.

What would your epitaph be? ‘He always lived the life he wanted.’