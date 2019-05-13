On the spot: Neil Pryke, innovation director at James Heal in Halifax

Dinner with Michael Mosley would be interesting for Neil Pryke, innovation director at James Heal in Halifax.

What was your first job? Mechanical engineering apprentice.

If you weren’t in your current position what would you be doing? If I could make a wish, I’d be making 3D artwork and sculptures from metal and wood.

What was your worst mistake? I have an electric car and wonder if I’ve made a mistake when I’m running out of charge and I get range anxiety.

What is your ideal day away from the office? Walking in the countryside with my wife and dog. I have to stop off at country pubs along the way as my dog is little and needs regular rests.

Name one person you would most like to have dinner with and why? Michael Mosley, I find him very interesting and engaging and I like watching him on TV.

What was your best subject at school? Physics, that’s probably why I chose a career in engineering.

What are your hobbies? Walking and going to the cinema.

What would you do if you won the Lottery? I’ve a long-life ambition to design and build my own home. After that, I’d like to travel and see amazing places around the world.

What’s your favourite item of clothing? My new Allbirds merino wool runners, they’re so comfortable and eco-friendly. The laces are made from used plastic bottles.

What is your favourite time of day? I like the evening, especially in summer time.

What would you like your epitaph to be? Life is all about people, treat others as you want to be treated.