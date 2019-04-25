One hundred tech jobs to be created in Halifax

One hundred new tech jobs are to be created in Halifax this year thanks to the opening of a new tech hub.

One of Europe’s fastest growing tech companies, AND Digital, has opened a brand new office - known as a ‘club’ - in Halifax.

AND Digital. Bootcamp. Shot by Claire Wood on 23rd April 19.

AND is already well-established in London and across the North of England with flourishing clubs in Manchester and Leeds.

AND Digital’s latest club will open its doors right in the heart of Halifax’s Cultural Quarter. Close to the Piece Hall and the Square Chapel Arts Centre, the Club will be one of the first businesses to make their home at Leeds Beckett University’s Piece Mill conversion, now the University Business Centre, designed to support business growth.

Paramjit Uppal, Founder of AND Digital, commented on the opportunities ahead: “We’re looking forward to playing our part in helping grow the digital economy across the North, and West Yorkshire in particular.

“AND was built to accelerate the digital capabilities of ambitious organisations, and we’ve done this with a variety of businesses already, including Covéa Insurance, TalkTalk and Matalan.

“We see a fantastic opportunity to help organisations in West Yorkshire build both remarkable digital products and discover the talent they need for themselves. I’m delighted that we’ll be adding over 100 tech and digital jobs in 2019 across West Yorkshire - from graduates looking for their very first roles in technology, to experienced practitioners.”

The company is also ranked third in The Sunday Times 75 Best Companies to Work For in the North West and 15th nationally in the equivalent 100 Best Companies listing - testament to AND Digital’s reputation as an employer of choice, proactively investing in its people and the wider tech community.

Andrew Wright, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Business, Innovations and Growth Panel said: “It’s great to welcome AND Digital to Halifax’s architecturally unique Cultural Quarter, and I’m delighted the LEP Trade and Investment team supported the process.

“The quality and number of jobs its creating demonstrates a real commitment to our region. I look forward to seeing it grow through its innovative work with Covéa Insurance, which is also increasing its presence in Halifax, and other leading brands. It’s a time of dynamism for our digital sector, which is experiencing significant growth - employing 102,000 people and contributing £6.5 billion to the economy.”

Calderdale Council’s Director for Regeneration and Strategy, Mark Thompson, said: “Halifax is fast becoming one of the key locations for business growth in the north, and it’s great news that AND Digital has chosen the town’s University Business Centre as the location for their expansion. The move will also create varied job opportunities to enable growth in our digital sector and complements our Vision 2024 aspiration for Calderdale to be a place where talent and enterprise can thrive.” The latest club also brings new employment opportunities to the region, with AND actively recruiting across the full spectrum of digital roles - from UX designers, platform developers and full stack engineers to product analysts and Scrum masters.