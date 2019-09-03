One of the world's hottest chilli chip shop vinegars has gone on sale in Leeds

Two Leeds-based independent food shops have joined forces to launch what is billed as one of the world's hottest chilli chip shop vinegar brands.

Based in the Leeds Arena Quarter outside the Merrion Centre, the award winning fish and chip shop, Hook and Line and chilli specialist The Chilli Shop, have developed the product using

‘Caroline Reapers’, which is one of the world’s hottest chillis. The firms have witnessed a trend of people willing to try hotter foods with more daring combinations.

There are three products in the newly launched range which are available to buy in both shops; the Carolina Reaper Vinegar which is available in a mild or superhot format and a ‘Caroline Reaper Chip Shop Spice’ for anyone who dares to spice up their next Fish and Chip dish.

Hook and Line has been based at the Merrion Centre for two years, having recently been shortlisted for the Best Fish and Chip Shop in the North at the National Fish and Chips Awards 2020.

A spokesman said: "Alongside the specialist Chilli Shop, who have been at the centre for five years, both valued tenants have built up a considerable reputation at the Merrion Centre for their expert food knowledge and quality."

Frank Jay, the founder of the Chilli Shop said: "When there is another independent ‘foodie’ in the same shopping centre, you are bound to bump heads together, and what I love about Hook & Line is their passion and care for quality product.

"As I noticed more and more people were willing to try hotter and hotter combinations, I set the challenge to David for us to launch the world’s hottest fish and chip shop vinegar- I now have somewhere to steer my customers when they want to be even more daring with their Friday night chippie takeaway."

David Duttine Founder of Hook and Line said: ‘We already offer a wide range of vinegars and when a conversation struck up about doing a joint project with a never before done chilli vinegar we struck while the iron was hot.

"We’re proud to work in an exclusive partnership with the Chilli Shop to give our customers an even hotter first to market product from two independent shops."

James Broughton, Head of Marketing & PR, at Town Centre Securities, which is the owner of the Merrion Centre said: ‘We pride ourselves on our long-standing relationships and working collaboratively with our wide-ranging tenant portfolio; this innovative product development between two key independent food experts takes these relationships one step further. Both tenants have a strong reputation of specialist quality product and amazing tasting food and we are confident that this ‘hot’ partnership will put them even further on the map and continue to cement the Arena Quarter’s position and success as a key food destination in the heart of Leeds."