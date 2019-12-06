One of world’s largest law firms is moving to the heart of Sheffield

One of the world’s largest law firms, CMS, is relocating its office to a new city centre scheme.

CMS will occupy the 26,000 sq ft that makes up 1 Charter Square, which is also the new home to HSBC, plus an additional 25,000 sq ft of adjoining space.

The new office will be entirely self-contained and separate to HSBC, with its own entrance, reception and signage facing on to Wellington Street and connecting to the public realm of Charter Square.

Nalin Seneviratne, director of city centre development at Sheffield City Council, said: “This announcement marks a major vote of confidence in the Heart of the City II scheme.

“CMS, along with HSBC, brings a wide range of people, long-term, into the city centre, creating an exciting buzz and interest in the proposed bars, restaurants, shops, leisure and hotels within the scheme.

“We’ve always said that this project needs to be flexible and able to adapt to changing circumstances and market conditions.

“This letting has shown our ability to deliver this, reconfiguring some larger retail units within the block to provide the scale of office CMS required, in the necessary timescale.”

Paul Sargent, chief executive of Queensberry, said: “As the council’s strategic development partner for Heart of the City II, we see this as a significant milestone in the development of our vision for Sheffield.

“Our ambition has always been to deliver a new commercial district that can evolve over time in line with the wider region’s economy – this is a great example of the way that strategy is becoming a reality.”

Mark Haywood, partner and head of the North at CMS, added: “CMS has grown by more than 20 per cent in the north of England over the last 18 months as we consciously embrace the opportunities this vibrant region offers, with significant partner hires made.”