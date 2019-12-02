“One-off opportunity to buy a one-off building” as Sheffield’s historic Turkish baths go on the market

Historic Turkish baths dating back to 1877, featuring what is believed to be the oldest Turkish suite in the country, is up for sale.

Offers are invited above £695,000 for the landmark SPA 1877 Victorian building on Victoria Street in Sheffield city centre.

Agent Mark Jenkinson and Son described it as a ‘one-off opportunity to buy a one-off building’.

Formerly known to many as Glossop Road Baths, The Turkish Baths originally closed in 1990 after 127 years.

The building re-opened in 2004 after SPA 1877 developers completed a £2m restoration, reviving many of the original features including mosaic flooring, glazed brick walls and arched ceilings.

SPA 1877 offered the traditional Turkish Bath experience alongside contemporary spa treatments before closing in September this year.

Mohammed Mahroof, of Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: “There is no building like it in Sheffield – it is one of those unique historic buildings which people in the city love.

“Viewing is a must to appreciate the immaculate restoration that was been carried out to include what is believed to be the oldest Turkish suite in the country. There are also a number of rooms which provided treatments. This truly is a one-off opportunity to buy a one-off building and we’re expecting major interest.”