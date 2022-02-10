Openreach to create more than 250 jobs in Yorkshire during 2022 as it rolls out full fibre broadband network

Openreach has announced it will create more than 250 jobs in Yorkshire and the Humber during 2022

The new recruits will be based across the county and will work to connect customers to the company’s ultrafast full fibre broadband network. The building programme is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026, including hundreds of thousands in Yorkshire.

Clive Selley, the chief executive of Openreach, said: “Openreach is a people business first and foremost, so I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years.

“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, and we’re determined to stay that way, so we’ve been building state of the art training schools all over the country where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.”

“We want to reflect the communities we serve and give opportunities to people from all backgrounds, so I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year, but we’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.”