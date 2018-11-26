Our Yorkshire Farm: when is it on, and where can I watch it?

When is 'Our Yorkshire Farm' hitting TV screens?

Our Yorkshire Farm is the new documentary series putting remote rural life at the heart of the TV schedules.

Amanda Owen is the star of 'Our Yorkshire Farm'

Starring 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda Owen and her family as they contend with their extensive flock of sheep, sprawling fields and the challenges of winter snowfall at the isolated Ravenseat Farm, the show is set to put farmer, author and social media star Amanda even more firmly in the spotlight.

Who are the Owens?

Amanda Owen, 45, first found fame when she began Tweeting about her life at Ravenseat. She now has more than 40,000 followers on the social media site.

She has lived at the 2,000 acre farm, located West of the village of Keld in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, since her early 20s, when she met and married tenant farmer husband Clive. Since then, the couple have had nine children together.

The Owens enjoy an unusual but rewarding life at their isolated home

Why could it be a big TV hit?

It's fair to say that life is never dull at Ravenseat Farm.

The show focuses on Amanda's experiences parenting her 'free-range children', who range from teenagers to toddlers, as well as the other challenges of living at Ravenseat, which boasts more than a thousand sheep - but has no mobile signal or broadband.

The first episode deals with Winter at the farm, which can be a challenging time for the family. During heavy snowfalls they are often stranded. When the Beast from the East struck last winter, they struggled to even open their front door, and faced huge logistical challenges in getting feed to their livestock.

When and where is Our Yorkshire Farm on?

Our Yorkshire Farm starts on Tuesday 27 November at 8pm on Channel 5. Episode two follows on Tuesday 4 December at 8pm on Channel 5.