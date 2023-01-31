Pakistani restaurant chain Paratha Box is set to open a new store in West Yorkshire as it takes its first steps in expanding across the UK.

Located at Great Horton Road, Bradford, the outlet will seat up to 34 people, and is due to open its doors on Monday, Feburary 13.

Malik Hafeez, owner of Paratha Box, said: “Bradford has always been a food capital for me and I’m so excited for Paratha Box to be a part of the buzz.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Bradford with our fresh authentic parathas that we know they’ll love.”

Paratha Box first launched in Glasgow in January of 2020.

The Bradford store will be the firm’s second outlet.

The new store will include both inside and outside dining and seating.