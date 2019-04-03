Panintelligence lands hydraulics contract

Software developer Panintelligence has won a deal with Hydraulics Online.

The Leeds-based firm has been appointed to provide its data analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform to the UK hydraulic engineering firm whose products have helped to restore droop-nose functionality on three Concorde aircraft.

South Cheshire-based Hydraulics Online, which specialises in systems design and the supply of equipment for hydraulic projects globally, has been involved in the restoration of Concorde aircraft at Manchester Airport, the Imperial War Museum, Duxford and the Brooklands Museum in Surrey. The business supplied tailored hydraulic system designs to restore the aircraft’s famous ‘droop’ nose action in time for Concorde’s 50th anniversary celebrations last month [March].

Hydraulics Online, which was started from home by husband and wife Mark and Helen Tonks in 2004, has grown to become a seven-strong team with customers in 130 countries.

With the aim of driving domestic and international sales and supporting customers more effectively, the business has installed Panintelligence Pi software, a cloud-based BI and analytics platform providing real-time dashboards, to enable it to use its own data to target export markets.

Ms Tonks said: “The Panintelligence platform, which we installed in December, has pinpointed the US and India as growth markets for us and we are working to exploit their export potential.”