Panintelligence reports growing demand

Software developer Panintelligence has reported a 23 per cent jump in first half turnover following strong demand for secure data analytics from blue chip customers.

The Leeds-based group won a number of significant new orders during the first half of 2019. These include a new contract with global retail tech business PCMS, whose customers include Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and US firm Walgreens.

As part of the contract, Panintelligence data analytics software has been rolled out across thousands of British and American high street stores, providing retail managers with a visual overview of the stores’ front and back-end operations.

Panintelligence said turnover rose 23 per cent to £1.1m in the half year to June 30. Staff numbers have risen 65 per cent, from 23 employees in June 2018 to a 38-strong workforce in June this year.

The firm said its Pi software is a highly secure business intelligence and analytics platform which enables organisations to understand and use their own data in order to drive strategic decision making. It has more than 200,000 users worldwide.

The Panintelligence software operates across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and local government, to retail and education, and provides real-time business intelligence dashboards and analytics.

In June Panintelligence opened its first overseas office in Boston following a number of US contract wins and a year of market research and business development.

The firm’s CEO Zandra Moore said: “These strong growth figures speak for themselves and we’re well on track to hit our target full-year turnover of £2.4m.

"Our software is all about the democratisation of data, making it accessible to organisations and helping non-technical people to make sense of it and use it securely to improve business performance.

"The escalating demand for that, without prohibitive up-front costs, is driving our growth and we are seeing new clients and partners come on board all the time."

A new product will see Panintelligence move into the area of AI and predictive analytics.

“We are known as a down to earth Yorkshire firm and great people to do business with, competing globally in this most innovative of sectors and, thanks to our fantastic team, we are thriving," said Ms Moore.

"We are extremely positive about the future and expect the business to go from strength to strength in the next six months and beyond.”

Founded in 2014 following an MBO led by MS Moore, Mike Cripps and Ken Miller, Panintelligence was originally part of Leeds-based financial services firm Pancredit.

The company recently announced a number of new appointments including senior board hires as it gears up for a period of rapid growth.