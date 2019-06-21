Paragon Entertainment, the firm behind gallery at Halifax’s Eureka museum, enters administration

Paragon Entertainment, the firm behind the Eureka museum in Halifax, has gone into administration.

Paragon Entertainment, whose creative wing Paragon Creative is based in York, said it did not have enough cash to run its operations or pay its dues and the company has decided to appoint administrators as soon as possible, while its top boss resigned.

The company, which has designed visitor attractions and experiences such as The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at the Saatchi Gallery, said Chief Executive Damien Latham has resigned with immediate effect.

Last week, Paragon trimmed the top end of its forecast for full-year revenue, while widening the company’s pretax losses expectations, which sent shares falling as much as 28% on the day.

Paragon Entertainment said it did not have enough cash to continue operations and to pay its creditors, including HSBC.

Once appointed, the administrators would look for buyers for Paragon Entertainment’s business and assets, the company said.

The AIM-listed company, which has a market capitalisation of about £2.5 million, also said trading of its shares had been suspended.

Paragon worked with the team at Eureka to redevelop its ‘All About Me’ gallery, a 400 sq m exhibition which opened several years ago and offers an immersive space that informs and educates children about their bodies, diet, health and wellbeing through hands-on interactive displays and role-play.

The museum is not thought to be impacted by the news.