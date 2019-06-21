Paragon Entertainment to go into administration

Attractions company Paragon Entertainment, the firm behind the Eureka children’s museum in Halifax, is to go into administration.

The York-based firm said that following discussions with its bank, HSBC, the board has decided to appoint administrators as soon as possible. The company said it doesn’t have sufficient cash to continue to trade and to pay its creditors.

The group said the decision was taken to protect both shareholders and creditors in the light of the operational and financial uncertainty it now faces.

It said it intends to appoint administrators shortly with the purpose of seeking buyers for the company’s business and assets on a going concern basis. As a result, the group has requested a suspension of trading in its shares on AIM.

The firm’s chief executive Damien Latham has also resigned from the company with immediate effect.

Paragon has designed visitor attractions and experiences such as The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at the Saatchi Gallery, the Wallace and Gromit ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the Titanic Belfast visitor attraction.

Earlier this month, Paragon said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of £3m for the year to December 31, 2018. The firm said profit that was previously expected to be recognisable in 2018 will now be recognised in 2019, sending the group’s shares down 28 per cent.

The AIM-listed company has a market capitalisation of about £2.3m.

Paragon worked with the team at Eureka to redevelop its “All About Me” gallery in Halifax, a 400 sq m exhibition which offers an immersive space that informs and educates children about their bodies, diet, health and well-being through hands-on interactive displays and role-play.

The company has been fighting a winding-up petition from Revenue & Customs and on Wednesday it said that the petition had been dismissed.

Paragon has worked for museums, heritage centres, zoos and aquariums, theme parks, visitor attractions, science centres, retailers, food and beverage outlets and brand centres.

Recent projects include Land of the Lions at London Zoo, Motiongate theme park in Dubai, Kidzania in London and The Olympic Museum in Lausanne.