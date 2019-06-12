Parkrun races to new offices in city centre building

Have your say

An organisation which coordinates weekly five-kilometre running events at parks across the world, has moved into a new office.

Parkrun UK now has a base on the second floor of 12 Greek Street in Leeds after signing a five-year lease for 1,324 sq ft of space.

This latest deal, at a confidential rent, brings the building to 100 per cent occupancy.

Other businesses based there include Christie & Co, First Intuition, Troup Bywaters + Anders, ESCS Group and Net Company.

Parkrun UK coordinates weekly five-kilometre running events at over 1,400 locations in twenty-three countries across the globe.

WSB Property Consultants and Colliers International were joint letting agents for the building.