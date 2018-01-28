Parseq secures four new contracts and invests in technology

Business process outsourcer Parseq has started the year on a high after securing four new contracts for its finance and administration division worth £1.8m.

To support the growth, the business has invested £275,000 in new technology, software and onsite upgrades, with plans to raise its headcount of specialist staff by 15.

The company’s finance and administration arm provides technology-driven back office services to clients operating in the private and public sectors.

The new contracts will see Parseq deliver advanced document management, data capture and cheque and invoice processing services from its secure base in Hellaby, Rotherham.

Parseq’s growing client roster includes FTSE 100 financial services companies, big six energy providers and a number of local authorities.

Craig Naylor-Smith, managing director of Parseq’s finance and administration division, said: “It’s fantastic to start the year on such a high note. The investments we’ve made to meet this new demand will ensure we’re perfectly positioned to deliver the back-office efficiencies that have a measurable impact on our clients’ bottom lines.

“It also represents the continuing hard work and dedication of our people and the great successes we achieved last year. As we begin 2018 in earnest, I’m confident this upward trajectory will continue.”

Parseq, which has a £42m turnover, employs 2,000 people across five sites in the UK, including 300 people in Yorkshire.