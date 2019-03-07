Paul Haydock launches new tech funder

A new service to help tech founders raise cash has been launched by entrepreneur turned investor Paul Haydock.

Mr Haydock has previously raised one of the biggest rounds of investment outside of London for one of his own businesses, DueCourse (now Autopaid), has cofounded three technology businesses in the North and has over 10 years of experience with investors, VCs and scaling businesses. Now he is launching Founder Fundraising to help close the funding gap between London and the North.

He said: “The funding gap between the North and the South isn’t a myth. It really exists. I personally want to help champion the region’s tech start-ups and level the playing field.

“As a founder it is hard enough to grow your business, hire staff, build the product and service existing customers. To simultaneously plan and execute a professional fundraising campaign can often be a stretch too far.”

Mr Haydock said he saw the Yorkshire tech start-up scene “undergoing massive expansion”.