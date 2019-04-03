Pavers becomes 1000th customer to use Cascade’s HR software

Human resources and payroll technology vendor Cascade HR, which is part of IRIS Software Group, has reached a significant milestone, with footwear retailer Pavers becoming the 1000th customer to invest in the brand’s system.

Leeds-based Cascade traces its roots back to 1992. The firm signed up its 500th customer in 2013 and became part of IRIS Software Group in 2014.

Oliver Shaw, chief commercial officer of IRIS Software Group, said: “Whilst many of the clients within our base are start-ups or emerging SMEs, we also support a number of household names and blue-chip firms with more than 10,000 staff.

“We’re extremely proud of each one and the part they’ve played in making Cascade the UK’s leading privately-owned HR software brand.”