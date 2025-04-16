People are your best firewalls when it comes to cyber security: Barry Alston

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phishing and baiting get around defences even when employees know to ignore them. We are all still fallible.

The recent issues with internet banking and apps which affected many people on payday not being able to access their cash, reminds us that cyber threats are always present.

When it comes to security of your IT systems, I believe that having the best firewalls is not enough and there are limits to using technology alone.

Barry Alston shares his expert insight. Picture: Joshua Scaife

Whilst we are seeing many businesses employ next-generation firewalls which, for example, recognise unusual system activity, such as a login from China, hackers are still always looking to exploit the people in your business, and attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Cyber criminals will continue to find a loose brick in a wall to get through.

With the advent of AI, it’s becoming easier for them to build tools to circumvent defences. AI also means it is easier to mimic the language and structure of content, so the writing feels familiar to the receiver.

Code to conduct cybercrime can now sit in email attachments on laptops, patiently waiting to initiate one day. As fast as cyber security systems are built, cyber criminals respond.

But when it comes to IT security, people can strengthen your stance and are ultimately your best firewalls.

The obvious thing we all know - but don’t always do - is to make sure you have and use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication. If you don’t use them, it’s akin to having a lock on your front door and not using it. Teach your staff never to reuse or share passwords.

This type of training needs repeating as we all know we’re not supposed to do it but people still do.

Always make sure staff are aware of what cyber threats are and train them to understand what phishing emails looks like and not click on links without thinking first.

Teach them to understand when something feels wrong and to be skeptical. My mantra is ‘trust but verify’.

Have an organisational culture in which it is acceptable and encouraged to speak up about security threats. Some people are embarrassed to be the victims of scams.

Teach them not to keep it quiet, not to feel stupid and to foster no blame. Make sure that if they spot something unusual, they share that information straight away.

I work for Claritas Solutions, a Wetherby-based IT company and we’re proud to have a reporting culture. The worst it can mean is over-reporting, but capturing things is incredibly important to help prevent large security breaches.

Train your employees to ask themselves what criminals are interested in and how to best protect it.

Firewalls are an absolute must, but they are still not as good as human vigilance.

You can attune yourself and your employees to be the best and first line of defence.