Persimmon to list properties at OnTheMarket as portal broadens base

OnTheMarket has signed a listing agreement with Persimmon, the Yorkshire-based house builder.

Under the agreement, which covers listing and additional advertising products, Persimmon Plc will list all its residential developments at OnTheMarket from both its Persimmon and Charles Church consumer brands. Persimmon Plc sold 16,449 new homes in 2018. The company provides a variety of homes at a range of price points in more than 350 locations across the UK, with a focus on first-time buyers and first-time movers.

Helen Whiteley, commercial director of OnTheMarket, said: "In addition to growing our agent base, a key objective for OnTheMarket is broadening our property advertiser base, with new homes developers a priority focus. I am delighted that Persimmon Plc, one of the UK's largest house builders, has decided to join us now, raising the number of listing developments on the portal to 733.

"Persimmon is a highly successful business with wide geographic reach. It builds a broad range of properties and is committed to supporting the sustainable growth in new home construction that the country needs.

"Following the agreement with Barratt Developments PLC which we announced in September, this latest agreement further broadens our advertiser base and increases our relevance to active buyers in the market, while addressing the opportunities in the new homes market."

Mark Cook, group sales and regional managing director of Persimmon, said: "We are delighted to be joining OnTheMarket. We have watched the portal gain ground and gather momentum to become a major player in the portals market, with active backing from property professionals.

"We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial partnership with OnTheMarket to find new and motivated buyers from this additional marketing channel."