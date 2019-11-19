Personal training firm that coaches Olivia Coleman and Gemma Atkinson is heading to this area of Leeds

A personal training company, which includes celebrities such as Olivia Coleman and Gemma Atkinson among its clients, is heading to Leeds.

Ultimate Performance has announced it will be adding another personal training facility to its 19 gyms worldwide. The new site, located in central Leeds, will open in January 2020 and will create 10 jobs for personal trainers in the area.

A spokesman said: “Ultimate Performance (U.P) is bringing its ‘maximum results, minimum time’ mantra to Leeds with the launch of a new state-of-the-art gym in the city centre.

“The brand new 3,000 sq. ft private personal training facility will be located in the exclusive Sovereign Square development, a stone’s throw from Leeds railway station.”

It marks the latest stage in the company’s global expansion. Leeds will be the company’s eighth location in the UK, with new gyms also opening in Liverpool and London St Paul’s next year, alongside existing gyms in London City, Mayfair, Kensington, Manchester and Cheshire.

Launching U.P’s new gym in Leeds has been described as a “labour of love” for the company’s West Yorkshire-born founder and Global CEO, Nick Mitchell.

He commented: “Bringing Ultimate Performance to my home county is incredibly gratifying and represents the fulfilment of a personal dream for me, which I have long held since launching the U.P. business over a decade ago in London.

“Growing up in the region, I’ve always felt deeply that Leeds is a world class city – and a world class city deserves a world class personal training facility to rival the likes of our global locations in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney.

“What Ultimate Performance will bring to the city is real expertise, professionalism as a trusted advisor and a proven personal training and nutrition methodology that delivers life-changing results.”