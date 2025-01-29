Pinchinthorpe Hall: Grade II listed 17th century manor house hotel listed on the market for £60,000 rent
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Pinchinthorpe Hall, a hotel and venue on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.
The leasehold for Pinchinthorpe Hall is available with an asking price of £55,000 and £60,000 annual rent.
Mark Worley, director – hotels at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The property is all set up, fully-equipped and ready to trade. It is an excellent opportunity for a business owner, likely in the hospitality and leisure sectors, to acquire a venue to stage weddings and events, or to provide private hire/exclusive use accommodation or simply as a boutique hotel or bed and breakfast operation.
"Other business sectors who may see the property as perhaps a bespoke office premises or regional site, or indeed for any other reason, are also encouraged to enquire. In return, the landlord will offer flexible lease terms, with a rent of circa £60,000 per annum, although stepped rent would be considered to allow a new business to grow.”
Pinchinthorpe Hall is a 17th century manor house comprising six ensuite bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a two-bedroom owners’/managers’ apartment. The house also features a private, purpose-built bistro bar/restaurant, serviced by a catering kitchen.
Located two miles from the town of Guisborough, Pinchinthorpe Hall is set within private gardens, and what Christies & Co described as “sweeping views” of the surrounding countryside, including to the famous Roseberry Topping, a 1,000ft high jagged cliff.
