Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Pinchinthorpe Hall, a hotel and venue on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

The leasehold for Pinchinthorpe Hall is available with an asking price of £55,000 and £60,000 annual rent.

Mark Worley, director – hotels at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The property is all set up, fully-equipped and ready to trade. It is an excellent opportunity for a business owner, likely in the hospitality and leisure sectors, to acquire a venue to stage weddings and events, or to provide private hire/exclusive use accommodation or simply as a boutique hotel or bed and breakfast operation.

"Other business sectors who may see the property as perhaps a bespoke office premises or regional site, or indeed for any other reason, are also encouraged to enquire. In return, the landlord will offer flexible lease terms, with a rent of circa £60,000 per annum, although stepped rent would be considered to allow a new business to grow.”

Pinchinthorpe Hall is a 17th century manor house comprising six ensuite bedrooms, four reception rooms, and a two-bedroom owners’/managers’ apartment. The house also features a private, purpose-built bistro bar/restaurant, serviced by a catering kitchen.