Plan for new jobs after Yorkshire Dales park estate is purchased

North Yorkshire entrepreneurs Chris and Emma Harrison today announced the completion of the purchase of Thornton Hall Country Park.

Located at Thornton-in-Craven, the park was previously owned by Chris’s parents John and Sandra Harrison.

Thornton Hall Country Park

The estate offers hands on animal encounters on a traditional working farm together with 4 x 4 experiences, tea rooms and a play barn.

Most recently, work has been completed on a high specification event and wedding venue, with far reaching views of the Yorkshire Dales.

The deal was made possible following a funding agreement with Barclays which has enabled Chris and Emma to complete on the purchase of the estate where they have both lived and worked for many years.

Emma Harrison said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to complete on the purchase and very exciting that we are now the full owners of the estate and the business.

"We’ve also added some new attractions for our younger visitors, including our jumping pillow, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all to our Halloween experience during October.

"We’ve banked with Barclays for many years so it was great that they were able to support our growth ambitions one again.”

Chris and Emma employ 35 locally and plan to expand as their turnover grows. Further plans for the play barn include making the area a warm and insulated space for inclement weather and expanding the café area for visitors.

Nicola Macgregor, Barclays Business Relationship Director put together the funding package for the deal and said; “Chris and Emma have really impressed me with their growth plans and we’re delighted to be able to support the completion of the full purchase of the business. Thornton Hall Country Park is a fantastic visitor attraction for people of all ages and we look forward to seeing the business develop and grow over the coming years.”