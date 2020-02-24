Plan revealed to create 'the best business park Wakefield has ever had'

Frank Marshall Estates has bought a prime development site on the outskirts of Wakefield for £1.3million.

The developers purchased the land at Flanshaw Way, close to Junction 41 of the M1, from Flanshaw Property.

The site of the proposed business park.

Visiting the 4-acre site this week, Edward Marshall, director of Frank Marshall Estates, promised to create “the best business park that Wakefield has ever had”.

He explained that the land would be developed in two phases: The first comprising 49,000 sq ft of quality industrial and office space, including a seven unit Nano Park; and the second

comprising a further 30,000 sq ft of prime industrial space.

Jimmy Marshall of Frank Marshall Estates said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to create much-needed employment and business space for Wakefield. We estimate that the

park, once it is fully developed out, will maintain 200 new and sustainable jobs, providing a substantial boost to the area’s economy.

“We will be submitting a planning application to Wakefield Council shortly and, all being well, we hope to start on site later this year. Watch this space. This is going to be a development of which Wakefield will be really proud.

“The location, so close to the M1 with access to Yorkshire’s superb motorway network, is excellent and Wakefield is a well-established commercial centre with a large, skilled labour

force.

“We have a proven record of developing successful business parks and Nano Parks in West Yorkshire and this gives us the confidence and the belief that we can attract quality occupiers

to this site.”

Rob Hudson of Peter Duffy explained: “Remaining within Wakefield, and needing to maintain good road links, were essential to PDL’s requirements and the site at Flanshaw was

the only real option available at the time, although it was bigger than we needed.

“The topography of the site at Flanshaw led to the development of individual level plateaus to form the development plots and it is the two residual plots (not required for Peter Duffy Ltd’s

relocation) that have been sold to FME.

“Throughout the purchase and enabling works process, interaction with FME has been excellent and we have worked closely with them to both overcome issues and meeting the

requirements for the planned future developments,” said Mr Hudson.



Rob Oliver of property consultancy Avison Young added: “We were pleased to have been instructed by Peter Duffy to market these plots. Given their proximity to the motorway

network, the interest in speculative development and their flexibility of development, we knew there would be substantial interest.



“We are delighted that Frank Marshall Estates have bought the land and expect their proposed development will be well received by the local occupational market. We look

forward to working with them as they bring the whole development forward.”